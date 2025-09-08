Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan Union of Nurses survey suggests over 50% of nurses looking to leave

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted September 8, 2025 6:45 pm
1 min read
WATCH: The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses released data from a survey that suggest of 50 per cent of nurses surveyed in the province are thinking about leaving the profession.
Over 1,700 Saskatchewan nurses took part in a survey issued by the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) that asked a variety of questions, including if they’re considering leaving the job and what current working conditions look like.

The survey showed that 53 per cent of nurses have considered quitting their job within the last year. It also shows that 82 per cent said yes to patients being put at risk due to short staffing.

While the provincial government says recruitment numbers are up, SUN says it also needs to focus on retention efforts.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.

