Canadian comic Veronika Slowikowska joins ‘SNL’ cast ahead of Season 51

Send this page to someone via email

Saturday Night Live is getting ready for its 51st season, and the sketch comedy show has added Canadian comic Veronika Slowikowska to its lineup.

The Barrie, Ont., native will be one of five new cast members joining the iconic sketch comedy show this fall.

Slowikowska, 29, announced the news on Instagram, writing, “dream come true. See you Saturdays.”

Story continues below advertisement

The actor has gained attention for her viral sketch comedy videos on TikTok and Instagram, and for her recurring role on FX comedy What We Do in the Shadows.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She has also appeared in Shane Gillis’ comedy series Tires, the 2023 Canadian dramedy I Like Movies and Christmas rom-com Exmas.

Slowikowska is not only the sole Canadian performing on the iconic Studio 8H stage, but also the only woman among the new cast, which includes Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall and Kam Patterson.

The new cast announcement follows a major shakeup with several SNL stars revealing their departures from the hit series just last week.

Devon Walker addressed his exit after three seasons in an Instagram post, writing, “Me and baby broke up.”

Walker’s post was followed by the announcement that Emil Wakim, Michael Longfellow and Heidi Gardner will also not be returning to the show.

‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 51 premieres on Sat., Oct. 4 at 11:30 p.m. ET on Global.

— With files from The Canadian Press