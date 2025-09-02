Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Canadian comic Veronika Slowikowska joins ‘SNL’ cast ahead of Season 51

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted September 2, 2025 4:08 pm
1 min read
Veronika Slowikowska at Le Chalet on May 6, 2025 View image in full screen
Veronika Slowikowska at Le Chalet on May 6, 2025. Landon Nordeman/Peacock via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saturday Night Live is getting ready for its 51st season, and the sketch comedy show has added Canadian comic Veronika Slowikowska to its lineup.

The Barrie, Ont., native will be one of five new cast members joining the iconic sketch comedy show this fall.

Slowikowska, 29, announced the news on Instagram, writing, “dream come true. See you Saturdays.”

Story continues below advertisement

The actor has gained attention for her viral sketch comedy videos on TikTok and Instagram, and for her recurring role on FX comedy What We Do in the Shadows.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

She has also appeared in Shane Gillis’ comedy series Tires, the 2023 Canadian dramedy I Like Movies and Christmas rom-com Exmas.

Trending Now

Slowikowska is not only the sole Canadian performing on the iconic Studio 8H stage, but also the only woman among the new cast, which includes Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall and Kam Patterson.

The new cast announcement follows a major shakeup with several SNL stars revealing their departures from the hit series just last week.

Devon Walker addressed his exit after three seasons in an Instagram post, writing, “Me and baby broke up.”

Walker’s post was followed by the announcement that Emil Wakim, Michael Longfellow and Heidi Gardner will also not be returning to the show.

‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 51 premieres on Sat., Oct. 4 at 11:30 p.m. ET on Global.

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices