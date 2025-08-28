Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Consumer

Ford Motors recalls thousands of vehicles in Canada for brake issues

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted August 28, 2025 5:18 pm
1 min read
Vehicles sit on a production line at the global production start of the 2015 Ford Edge at the Ford Assembly Plant in Oakville, Ont., on Thursday, February 26, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
Vehicles sit on a production line at the global production start of the 2015 Ford Edge at the Ford Assembly Plant in Oakville, Ont., on Thursday, February 26, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. chy/GAC
Ford Motor Company says it’s recalling thousands of vehicles in Canada and the United States due to issues reported with some rear braking systems that could increase the risk of a crash.

The recall affects 52,547 vehicles in Canada and 499,129 in the United States, with the models including 2015-2018 Ford Edge and its luxury brand 2016-2018 Lincoln MKX SUVs.

In an emailed statement sent to Global News, Ford of Canada says: “These vehicles are equipped with rear brake jounce hoses that could rupture prematurely. A ruptured rear brake jounce hose can lead to a progressive brake fluid leak, which may result in an increase in brake pedal travel and an increased stopping distance, thereby increasing the risk of a crash.”

Auto sector says Trump’s tariff pause ‘doesn’t solve anything’
Ford of Canada goes on to say: “Drivers may receive a warning through a change in brake pedal feel or travel and the illumination of a red brake fluid warning indicator light if the fluid level in the master cylinder reservoir reaches a specified level. The root cause of the rear brake hose leaks is currently under investigation.”

Although the company says there have been no reports of accidents or injuries directly related to these issues, Ford says it is aware of 64 warranty claims, three field reports, and 16 customer complaints related to the concern.

Ford adds it is working on a remedy, and once developed, the company says it will notify owners by mail with instructions to take their vehicles to a Ford or Lincoln dealer to have repairs done at no charge.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

