Manitoba premier cleared after accepting flights to Grey Cup games: investigation

Manitoba’s ethics commissioner has cleared Premier Wab Kinew of any wrongdoing after he accepted and paid for private travel with Winnipeg’s professional football team to go to two Grey Cup games.

The Opposition Progressive Conservatives called for an investigation into the trips, saying accepting flights through a private charter goes against the province’s Conflict of Interest Act.

The law purports to say that house members must receive approval from the commissioner before accepting travel on non-commercial chartered or private aircraft or disclose publicly soon after, and that alternative travel must be considered.

The commissioner says in his decision that there are aspects of the law that are complex, but that Kinew did not contravene the act because the premier paid fair market value for his seat on the flights.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers invited Kinew on a private charter to the 2023 game in Hamilton and the 2024 game in Vancouver.

The organization previously said the premier paid for the trips personally and was invited to represent the city and province at one of Canada’s largest sporting events.