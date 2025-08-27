Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Feds give B.C. $22.7 million to build 480 EV chargers in ‘high-demand areas’

By Nono Shen The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2025 2:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New poll finds support slipping for B.C. EV sales mandates'
New poll finds support slipping for B.C. EV sales mandates
RELATED: A Ipsos new poll suggests support for B.C.'s electric vehicle sales mandates is slipping, with the majority of people calling for hybrid vehicles to be included in the sales targets. As Alissa Thibault reports, the province says changes could be on the way, but it's not clear what those might be.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

British Columbia’s electric vehicle charging network is set to grow, with Ottawa providing close to $22.7 million for eight projects across the province.

Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson made the announcement in Victoria, saying more than 480 chargers would be placed in “high-demand areas and along busy highway corridors where Canadians need them most.”

A statement from Natural Resources Canada says they will be installed along main travel routes and in public spaces, workplaces and multi-unit residential buildings.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says expansion is aimed at both improving charging availability for existing EV drivers while addressing “range anxiety” for those thinking about going electric.

The money is flowing through the Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program for projects administered by BC Hydro, the City of Victoria and the District of Saanich.

Trending Now

Energy Minister Tim Hodgson says Canada is “taking bold action to become an energy superpower.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We are delivering practical, on-the-ground solutions to improve EV charging availability for British Columbians. Investments like this are how we build a cleaner, more secure and more competitive economy,” he says in a statement.

It comes after B.C. announced in May that charging stations had been installed at 30 locations along highways, adding to more than 5,000 existing stations.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices