Feds give B.C. $22.7 million to build 480 EV chargers in ‘high-demand areas’

British Columbia’s electric vehicle charging network is set to grow, with Ottawa providing close to $22.7 million for eight projects across the province.

Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson made the announcement in Victoria, saying more than 480 chargers would be placed in “high-demand areas and along busy highway corridors where Canadians need them most.”

A statement from Natural Resources Canada says they will be installed along main travel routes and in public spaces, workplaces and multi-unit residential buildings.

It says expansion is aimed at both improving charging availability for existing EV drivers while addressing “range anxiety” for those thinking about going electric.

The money is flowing through the Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program for projects administered by BC Hydro, the City of Victoria and the District of Saanich.

Energy Minister Tim Hodgson says Canada is “taking bold action to become an energy superpower.”

“We are delivering practical, on-the-ground solutions to improve EV charging availability for British Columbians. Investments like this are how we build a cleaner, more secure and more competitive economy,” he says in a statement.

It comes after B.C. announced in May that charging stations had been installed at 30 locations along highways, adding to more than 5,000 existing stations.