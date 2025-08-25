Two killed on side of highway after crash near The Pas

Police say two people died after they were hit by a vehicle while walking on a northern Manitoba highway.
RCMP say it happened late Friday and involved a 29-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman from Chemawawin Cree Nation.
Mounties believe the pair got out of a vehicle and began walking in front of it, but the driver of another vehicle didn’t see them and hit them.
No other injuries were reported, and police say neither speed nor alcohol is believed to be a factor.
