Two killed on side of highway after crash near The Pas

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say two people died after they were hit by a vehicle while walking on a northern Manitoba highway.

RCMP say it happened late Friday and involved a 29-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman from Chemawawin Cree Nation.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Mounties believe the pair got out of a vehicle and began walking in front of it, but the driver of another vehicle didn’t see them and hit them.

No other injuries were reported, and police say neither speed nor alcohol is believed to be a factor.