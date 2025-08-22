Menu

Economy

Saskatchewan forecasts $349 million deficit after budgeting a 12 million surplus

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted August 22, 2025 7:00 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan forecasts $349 million deficit after budgeting a 12 million surplus
From a $12 million surplus to a $349 million deficit.

Saskatchewan’s first quarter budget update forecast is a total revenue of $20.9 billion, $172 million lower than the first quarter budget.

The provincial government says it’s largely due to a reduction in net income from removing the federal carbon price levy and increased expenses such as wildfire and evacuation costs.

Check out the video above for the full story.

