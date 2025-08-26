Regina doctor found guilty of misconduct involving patients and employees

Send this page to someone via email

A Regina doctor has been found guilty by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan for multiple cases of unprofessional misconduct involving patients and employees.

Dr. Imafidon Izekor owned and practiced at the Northgate and Avonhurst medical clinics.

In 2022, he faced seven charges of unprofessional misconduct, which include engaging in sexual impropriety with multiple female patients and inappropriate behaviour with two employees.

In early August, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan found him guilty of three of the charges. Two of them involve patients, one of them 19 years old and the other 16 years old.

He was also found guilty on one charge of being disrespectful and unprofessional with his employees.

