Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina doctor found guilty of misconduct involving patients and employees

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted August 26, 2025 12:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Regina Doctor found guilty of misconduct involving patients and employees'
Regina Doctor found guilty of misconduct involving patients and employees
A Regina doctor has been found guilty by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan for multiple cases of unprofessional misconduct involving patients and employees.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Regina doctor has been found guilty by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan for multiple cases of unprofessional misconduct involving patients and employees.

Dr. Imafidon Izekor owned and practiced at the Northgate and Avonhurst medical clinics.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In 2022, he faced seven charges of unprofessional misconduct, which include engaging in sexual impropriety with multiple female patients and inappropriate behaviour with two employees.

In early August, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Saskatchewan found him guilty of three of the charges. Two of them involve patients, one of them 19 years old and the other 16 years old.

Trending Now

He was also found guilty on one charge of being disrespectful and unprofessional with his employees.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices