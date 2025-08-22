More Americans visited Canada in June than other way around, data shows

Send this page to someone via email

More Americans visited Canada in June this year than the number of Canadians travelling south of the border, Statistics Canada data released Friday showed.

This is the first time this has happened since June 2006, except in August and September 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel between the two nations dropped overall sharply compared to this time last year.

In June, Canadian residents returned from 2.1 million trips to the United States, representing a 28.7 per cent decrease from the same month in 2024 and accounting for 70.8 per cent of all trips abroad taken by Canadian residents in June 2025.

Meanwhile, U.S. residents took 2.7 million trips to Canada in June, down 5.8 per cent from the same month in 2024 and representing 79.2 per cent of all non-resident trips to Canada in June 2025.

Fewer Canadians and Americans are driving into each other’s countries. Canadians returning from the U.S. by car dropped 32.3 per cent.

Americans arriving in Canada by car dropped 8.9 per cent, with nearly half (46 per cent) of those being same-day trips.

There was a drop in Canada-U.S. air travel as well, albeit at a much smaller rate, with U.S. air arrivals in Canada dropping 0.6 per cent. The number of Canadians returning from the U.S. by air dropped 15.7 per cent.

Canadians choosing other destinations?

Overall, more Canadians travelled abroad. Reversing five months of continuous declines, the number of Canadians returning from abroad was up 2.7 per cent, the Statistics Canada data showed.

While the number of Canadians travelling to the U.S. dropped sharply, Canadians turned to other destinations for their summer travel.

In June, the number of Canadians returning from overseas increased 6.9 per cent compared to this time last year.

However, there was a decline in foreign residents visiting Canada in June. In June 2025, 717,100 overseas residents arrived in Canada, a 3.9 per cent decrease from June 2024, marking the ninth consecutive month of declines.

With 2.7 million trips by Americans to Canada, the U.S. was still the largest source of foreign travellers to Canada. The United Kingdom (99,700), India (55,500), and France (51,800) accounted for 28.9 per cent of all overseas arrivals in Canada.