Amber alert issued for missing 8-month-old Brampton, Ont. boy

Send this page to someone via email

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing eight-month-old boy who police say was last seen in Brampton, Ont.

The alert, issued just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, was requested by Peel Regional Police, who said they were looking for the toddler and a 40-year-old man.

Zaid Rahman, the young child, is described as around one foot tall with black hair. Police said his background was Middle Eastern.

The suspect is 40-year-old Shahzaib Memon, the alert said. He is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall and around 120 pounds. Police said he was also Middle Eastern.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The alert also asked people to look out for a suspect vehicle. It was described as a Nissan Rogue with the licence plate CZLM113.

Anyone with information or who sees the vehicle, the toddler or the suspect is asked to contact 911.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen The suspect (left) and the missing child in images released by police.