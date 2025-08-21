Amber alert issued for missing 8-month-old Brampton, Ont. boy

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing eight-month-old boy who police say was last seen in Brampton, Ont.
The alert, issued just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, was requested by Peel Regional Police, who said they were looking for the toddler and a 40-year-old man.
Zaid Rahman, the young child, is described as around one foot tall with black hair. Police said his background was Middle Eastern.
The suspect is 40-year-old Shahzaib Memon, the alert said. He is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall and around 120 pounds. Police said he was also Middle Eastern.
Get breaking National news
The alert also asked people to look out for a suspect vehicle. It was described as a Nissan Rogue with the licence plate CZLM113.
Anyone with information or who sees the vehicle, the toddler or the suspect is asked to contact 911.
Comments