Crime

Amber alert issued for missing 8-month-old Brampton, Ont. boy

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 21, 2025 6:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What is an AMBER Alert and when is it used?'
What is an AMBER Alert and when is it used?
WATCH: What is an AMBER Alert and when is it used? – Oct 9, 2024
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing eight-month-old boy who police say was last seen in Brampton, Ont.

The alert, issued just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, was requested by Peel Regional Police, who said they were looking for the toddler and a 40-year-old man.

Zaid Rahman, the young child, is described as around one foot tall with black hair. Police said his background was Middle Eastern.

The suspect is 40-year-old Shahzaib Memon, the alert said. He is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall and around 120 pounds. Police said he was also Middle Eastern.

The alert also asked people to look out for a suspect vehicle. It was described as a Nissan Rogue with the licence plate CZLM113.

Anyone with information or who sees the vehicle, the toddler or the suspect is asked to contact 911.

The suspect (left) and the missing child in images released by police. View image in full screen
The suspect (left) and the missing child in images released by police.
The suspect vehicle View image in full screen
The suspect vehicle.
