Killer Bryan Kohberger says he’s being sexually harassed in prison, seeks transfer

Bryan Kohberger has already requested a prison transfer and filed a sexual harassment complaint less than one month after he was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murders of four University of Idaho students.

Kohberger was found guilty last month of stabbing Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, to death at a rental home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus early on Nov. 13, 2022.

The convicted murderer submitted a handwritten note on July 30, requesting that he be placed in a different facility after spending one night in the J-Block at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Boise, according to a People exclusive report.

“Not engaging in any of the recent flooding/striking as well as being subject to minute-by-minute verbal threats/harassment and on that and other bases [sic] Unit 2 of J-Block is an environment that I wish to transfer from,” Kohberger wrote in his note, according to the outlet, which obtained a copy of the document.

The flooding Kohberger makes note of is in reference to inmates intentionally causing water to overflow in their cells as a form of disruption, People reports.

In an incident report submitted a week later on Aug. 4, Kohberger described the alleged harassment that he claims has been taking place in a note to a prison guard.

According to Kohberger, an inmate allegedly told him, “I’ll b—- f— you.”

He also accused another inmate of saying, “The only a– we’ll be eating is Kohberger’s.”

In the incident notification report filled out by the guard who received the note, he “recalls vulgar language being used and directed towards Kohberger,” but he was not able to identify which inmate was responsible for the alleged threats.

Kohberger was not transferred to a new block, according to the incident report.

“The allegation is substantiated but due to no aggressor being able to be positively identified, and Kohberger saying he feels safe to remain on tier 2 in J-Block,” the filing stated, according to the outlet, adding that “no further actions were taken.”

In response to Kohberger’s written request, a staff member offered some advice to the inmate.

“J-2 is generally a fairly calm and quieter tier. I do not think that B-Block would be any better for you,” the officer wrote. “Give it some time.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Kohberger developed a reputation for being sexist and creepy while attending a criminal justice program in the months before he carried out the killings.

A fellow grad student told investigators that his behaviour was so problematic that one Washington State University faculty member told co-workers that if he ever became a professor, he would likely stalk or sexually abuse his future students, according to the documents, viewed by The Associated Press.

She urged her co-workers to cut Kohberger’s funding to remove him from the program.

“He is smart enough that in four years we will have to give him a PhD.,” the woman told her colleagues, according to the report from Idaho State Police Det. Ryan O’Harra.

She continued, “Mark my word, I work with predators, if we give him a PhD., that’s the guy that in that many years when he is a professor, we will hear is harassing, stalking, and sexually abusing … his students at wherever university.”

Summaries of the interviews with students and instructors at Washington State University were included among more than 550 pages of investigation documents released by Idaho State Police last week in response to public record requests.

The faculty member told investigators that Kohberger would sometimes enter an office where several female grad students worked and physically block the door. Sometimes, she would hear one of the women say, “I really need to get out of here,” so she would intercede by going into the office to allow the student to leave.

The faculty member believed Kohberger was stalking people. She told police that someone had reportedly broken into a female graduate student’s apartment in September or October, stealing perfume and underwear.

An unnamed PhD student who was in the same program as Kohberger told police that he enjoyed conflict, was disparaging toward women, and that he especially liked to talk about sexual burglary, his field of study.

Some people in the department thought he was a possible future rapist and speculated that he might be an “incel,” she told the officer.

—With files from The Associated Press