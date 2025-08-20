SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Afghanistan bus crash kills more than 70 Afghans returning from Iran

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 20, 2025 8:19 am
HERAT, Aug. 20, 2025 A crane lifts the remains of a burnt passenger bus after a road accident in Herat province, western Afghanistan, Aug. 20, 2025. The death toll of the deadly road accident, which occurred in Afghanistan's western Herat province on Tuesday night, has reached 79, including women and children, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior Affairs Abdul Mateen Qani said Wednesday. View image in full screen
HERAT, Aug. 20, 2025 A crane lifts the remains of a burnt passenger bus after a road accident in Herat province, western Afghanistan, Aug. 20, 2025. The death toll of the deadly road accident, which occurred in Afghanistan's western Herat province on Tuesday night, has reached 79, including women and children, spokesman for the Ministry of Interior Affairs Abdul Mateen Qani said Wednesday. Credit Image: © Mashal/Xinhua via ZUMA Press
A bus crash in northwestern Afghanistan killed at least 79 people returning from Iran, including 19 children, an official said.

Two people were also injured in the crash, Ministry of Interior spokesperson Abdul Mateen Qani told The Associated Press.

Tolo News, citing the official, said the accident happened Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. local time in Herat province. The bus collided with a truck and a motorbike, causing a massive fire that killed many on the spot, the outlet reported.

Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan, mainly due to poor road conditions and driver carelessness.

Nearly 1.8 million Afghans have been forcibly returned from Iran in the past few months. A further 184,459 were sent back from Pakistan and more than 5,000 were deported from Turkey since the beginning of the year. Additionally, nearly 10,000 Afghan prisoners have been repatriated, mostly from Pakistan.

The Taliban criticized neighboring countries in July for the mass expulsion of Afghans, as Iran and Pakistan expel foreigners who they say are living there illegally. The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation said some 6 million Afghan refugees remain overseas.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

