Health

Dubai chocolate bars recall expands to B.C. over salmonella concerns

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 15, 2025 1:26 pm
1 min read
These five chocolate bars have been recalled in B.C. due to possible Salmonella concerns. View image in full screen
These five chocolate bars have been recalled in B.C. due to possible salmonella concerns. Public Health Agency of Canada
A recall for pistachio and Knafeh milk chocolate bars for possible Salmonella is being expanded to B.C.

The affected brands include Chocofolie, Chocolato, Dubai, Chocolats Favoris and Vincent Sélection.

The recall is part of a larger salmonella outbreak connected to various pistachio products.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said there have been 52 illnesses nationwide, including three people in B.C.

If anyone has any of the affected products, they are asked to dispose of them or return them to the place of purchase.

