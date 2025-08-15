Robots box, sprint and stumble in first-ever World Humanoid Robot Games

Don’t forget to charge your athlete because the first World Humanoid Robot Games are underway in Beijing.
More than 500 humanoid robots in 280 teams from 16 countries, including the U.S., Germany and Japan, are competing in sports such as soccer, running and boxing.
The robots are remotely operated by their human teams and while they are going for gold, the robots are being tested for agility and skill in 26 events, including gymnastics, track and field, and martial arts.
The opening ceremonies took place on Thursday evening with robots dancing hip-hop, performing martial arts and playing keyboard, guitar and drums. The event comes as China has stepped up efforts to develop humanoid robots powered by artificial intelligence.
During the opening ceremony, the robots played soccer and boxed, among other sports, with many spectators cheering in the background.
One robot soccer player scored a goal after a few tries, causing the robot goalkeeper to fall to the ground. Another player fell but stood up unassisted.
The robots were also seen modelling clothing alongside human models. But at one point, a robot model fell and had to be carried off the stage by two human models.
China’s official newspaper, People’s Daily, quoted a government officer in Beijing as saying that every robot that participates “is creating history” during the event, which will last three days, concluding on Sunday.
In a statement, the organizers of the World Humanoid Robot Games said the event was created to “build an international platform integrating technological competition, economic promotion, and international exchange.”
“By establishing a competitive and showcase platform, the tournament aims to accelerate and enhance the integration of robots into human life, contribute to economic and social progress, and foster the deep integration of science, technology, sports, and culture,” read the statement from the Beijing Municipal People’s Government, China Central Radio and Television, the World Robotics Cooperation Organization and the Robocup Asia-Pacific International Council.
The World Humanoid Robot Games comes months after the world debut of the humanoid robot half-marathon in China.
In April, bipedal robots of various makes and sizes navigated a 21.1-kilometre course in Beijing, supported by teams of human navigators, operators and engineers in what event organizers called a first. As a precaution, a divider separated the parallel courses used by the robots and people.
While the 12,000 human participants followed conventional rules and required stops at water stations, the 20 teams fielding the 21 machines competed under tailored guidelines, which included battery swap pit stops.
Companies were also allowed to swap their robots with substitutes when they could no longer compete, however, each substitution added a 10-minute penalty to the robot’s final time.
Despite what you might think, the robots did not outrun the humans during the long-distance marathon, and many could be seen falling over and needing help to get back on their “feet.”
One robot crashed into a railing after running a few metres, which caused its human operator to fall over with it.
The Sky Project Ultra robot, also known as Tien Kung Ultra from the Tien Kung Team, claimed victory among the non-humans, crossing the finish line in two hours and 40 minutes.
— with files from The Associated Press
