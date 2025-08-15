Menu

Robots box, sprint and stumble in first-ever World Humanoid Robot Games

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted August 15, 2025 12:19 pm
3 min read
Robots show off their inner athlete at World Humanoid Robot Games
The three-day World Humanoid Robot Games kicked off in China Friday.
Don’t forget to charge your athlete because the first World Humanoid Robot Games are underway in Beijing.

More than 500 humanoid robots in 280 teams from 16 countries, including the U.S., Germany and Japan, are competing in sports such as soccer, running and boxing.

The robots are remotely operated by their human teams and while they are going for gold, the robots are being tested for agility and skill in 26 events, including gymnastics, track and field, and martial arts.

The opening ceremonies took place on Thursday evening with robots dancing hip-hop, performing martial arts and playing keyboard, guitar and drums. The event comes as China has stepped up efforts to develop humanoid robots powered by artificial intelligence.

Humanoid robots play instruments during the opening ceremony of the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, China, on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. View image in full screen
Humanoid robots play instruments during the opening ceremony of the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing, China, on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025. Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

During the opening ceremony, the robots played soccer and boxed, among other sports, with many spectators cheering in the background.

One robot soccer player scored a goal after a few tries, causing the robot goalkeeper to fall to the ground. Another player fell but stood up unassisted.

Humanoid robots compete in the 5v5 soccer during the day one of 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games at National Speed Skating Oval on August 15, 2025 in Beijing, View image in full screen
Humanoid robots compete in the 5v5 soccer during the Day 1 of the 2025 World Humanoid Robot Games at the National Speed Skating Oval on Aug. 15, 2025 in Beijing. Lintao Zhang/Getty Images

The robots were also seen modelling clothing alongside human models. But at one point, a robot model fell and had to be carried off the stage by two human models.

China’s official newspaper, People’s Daily, quoted a government officer in Beijing as saying that every robot that participates “is creating history” during the event, which will last three days, concluding on Sunday.

In a statement, the organizers of the World Humanoid Robot Games said the event was created to “build an international platform integrating technological competition, economic promotion, and international exchange.”

“By establishing a competitive and showcase platform, the tournament aims to accelerate and enhance the integration of robots into human life, contribute to economic and social progress, and foster the deep integration of science, technology, sports, and culture,” read the statement from the Beijing Municipal People’s Government, China Central Radio and Television, the World Robotics Cooperation Organization and the Robocup Asia-Pacific International Council.

The World Humanoid Robot Games comes months after the world debut of the humanoid robot half-marathon in China.

In April, bipedal robots of various makes and sizes navigated a 21.1-kilometre course in Beijing, supported by teams of human navigators, operators and engineers in what event organizers called a first. As a precaution, a divider separated the parallel courses used by the robots and people.

While the 12,000 human participants followed conventional rules and required stops at water stations, the 20 teams fielding the 21 machines competed under tailored guidelines, which included battery swap pit stops.

Companies were also allowed to swap their robots with substitutes when they could no longer compete, however, each substitution added a 10-minute penalty to the robot’s final time.

Click to play video: 'Robots race humans for 1st time in world debut of humanoid half-marathon'
Robots race humans for 1st time in world debut of humanoid half-marathon

Despite what you might think, the robots did not outrun the humans during the long-distance marathon, and many could be seen falling over and needing help to get back on their “feet.”

One robot crashed into a railing after running a few metres, which caused its human operator to fall over with it.

A robot loses control as it takes part in the humanoid robot half marathon in Beijing on April 19, 2025. View image in full screen
A robot loses control as it takes part in the humanoid robot half-marathon in Beijing on April 19, 2025. PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images

The Sky Project Ultra robot, also known as Tien Kung Ultra from the Tien Kung Team, claimed victory among the non-humans, crossing the finish line in two hours and 40 minutes.

The Sky Project Ultra robot, also known as Tien Kung Ultra, crosses the finish line to win the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) View image in full screen
The Sky Project Ultra robot, also known as Tien Kung Ultra, crosses the finish line to win the Humanoid Robot Half-Marathon held in Beijing on Saturday, April 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan).

with files from The Associated Press

