National

World

As European heat wave persists, some countries continue wildfire battle

By Suman Naishadham The Associated Press
Posted August 15, 2025 10:22 am
2 min read
Click to play video: '‘Looks like doomsday’: Wildfires rage across Europe, destroying towns, olive groves'
‘Looks like doomsday’: Wildfires rage across Europe, destroying towns, olive groves
RELATED: Wildfires rage across Europe, destroying towns, olive groves
Firefighters in Spain, Portugal and Greece continued to battle wildfires Friday on a public holiday in all three countries as persistent hot, dry conditions challenged efforts to contain the blazes.

Spain was fighting 14 major fires, according to Virginia Barcones, general director of emergency services. Temperatures were expected to climb over the weekend.

“Today will once again be a very tough day, with an extreme risk of new fires,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez wrote on X.

The national weather agency AEMET warned of extreme fire risk in most of the country, including where the largest blazes were burning in the north and west. A heatwave which brought temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) on several days this month was expected to last through Monday.

Fires in the Galicia region forced the closure of several highways. The high speed rail line connecting it to Spain’s capital, Madrid, remained suspended.

Click to play video: 'Flames threaten Turkey’s 4th largest city as southern Europe deals with wildfires'
Flames threaten Turkey’s 4th largest city as southern Europe deals with wildfires

The fires in Spain this year have burned 158,000 hectares or 610 square miles, according to the European Union’s European Forest Fire Information System. That is an area roughly as big as metropolitan London.

Get breaking National news

In both Spain and Portugal it was the Feast of the Assumption, a major Catholic holiday usually marked by family gatherings and religious processions.

In Portugal, nearly 4,000 firefighters were battling fires on Friday. Seven major fires were active. Authorities extended the state of alert until Sunday, amid high temperatures expected to last through the weekend.

A wildfire in Greece burned out of control for a fourth day on the island of Chios, prompting several more overnight evacuations.

Two water-dropping planes and two helicopters were operating in the north of the island in the eastern Aegean Sea, where local authorities said a lull in high winds was helping firefighters early Friday.

Following a series of large fires in western Greece earlier this week, the Fire Service was on alert Friday outside Athens and nearby areas in the south of the country where adverse weather conditions elevated the fire risk.

The spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew expressed solidarity on Friday with the victims of wildfires in southern Europe during prayers for the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, an important religious holiday for Orthodox Christians.

AP writer Derek Gatopoulos contributed from Athens.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

