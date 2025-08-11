Winnipeg vehicle break-ins and thefts unlikely to result in arrest

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

It’s a sight no Winnipegger wants to experience. The windows of your vehicle smashed and your belongings stolen, leading to hours spent on repairs, paperwork and replacing property.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

While thefts from motor vehicles have been trending downwards in recent years, a Winnipeg police report shows that only 0.4 per cent of thefts of $5,000 or less from vehicles are ever solved.

Global’s Iris Dyck has more on vehicle break-ins in the video above.