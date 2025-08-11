Menu

Winnipeg vehicle break-ins and thefts unlikely to result in arrest

By Vasilios Bellos Global News
Posted August 11, 2025 8:58 pm
1 min read
It’s a sight no Winnipegger wants to experience. The windows of your vehicle smashed and your belongings stolen, leading to hours spent on repairs, paperwork and replacing property.

While thefts from motor vehicles have been trending downwards in recent years, a Winnipeg police report shows that only 0.4 per cent of thefts of $5,000 or less from vehicles are ever solved.

Global’s Iris Dyck has more on vehicle break-ins in the video above.

