Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Harbour Cruise boat to be inspected by 3rd party after hitting rocks off West Vancouver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 4, 2025 8:41 pm
1 min read
Harbour Cruises ship runs aground
One person was injured when a harbour cruise ship off the coast of Vancouver and the North Shore ran aground. Troy Charles reports.
The vessel that ran aground near Lighthouse Park in West Vancouver on Sunday morning will be inspected by a third party, the company involved said in a statement on Monday.

MV Harbour Princess belongs to Harbour Cruises, a local cruise ship and marine operator.

The boat hit rocks east of Point Atkinson near Lighthouse Park, with the marine rescue coordination centre notified of the crash around 11:30 a.m.

Harbour Cruises said the collision resulted in minor damage to the ship and one of the passengers suffered minor injuries.

The Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident and out of an abundance of caution, the vessel will be hauled out of the water for an inspection by a third party.

Harbour Cruises said it expects the boat to be back in service in seven to 10 days.

The company, which is owned by the Graham Clarke Group, has been in operation since 1908.

“I’d like to extend my sympathies to our passengers who had their cruise affected by this unfortunate situation,” said Graham Clarke, owner of Graham Clarke Group.

“We pride ourselves on an excellent safety record that goes back nearly 120 years. Thankfully, just one passenger experienced an injury. I’d also like to thank our crew for their quick response as well as the Canadian Coast Guard, Vancouver Police Department marine squad and Joint Rescue Coordination Centre for their assistance.”

The company confirmed all passengers were refunded their fares and any passengers booked on upcoming cruises will be served by a different vessel.

