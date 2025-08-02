Menu

Entertainment

JP Saxe’s North American tour cancelled over low ticket sales despite online appeal

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 2, 2025 5:09 pm
1 min read
JP Saxe is photographed in Toronto on Monday, June 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
JP Saxe is photographed in Toronto on Monday, June 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. CHY
A Toronto singer-songwriter who was set to tour North America this fall says he’s cancelled his series of concerts over sluggish ticket sales and the high cost of life on the road.

JP Saxe took to social media this week, saying that if he didn’t sell about 20,000 tickets to his upcoming Make Yourself at Home tour within 48 hours, it would likely be cancelled.

In a follow-up video, he says 2,000 more tickets were sold, but it wasn’t enough to save the tour.

Saxe says he’s grateful for the extra sales, that tickets will be fully refunded and he’s looking to make sure similar cancellations never happen again.

The Grammy-nominated musician, best known for his 2019 single “If the World Was Ending” with Julia Michaels, was set to play more than 25 dates, including Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton and Vancouver.

The cancellation comes as live music faces mass pressure, compounded by a shaky economy, years of inflation and concert ticket prices that — in many cases — have skyrocketed by hundreds of dollars this year.

“Those 2,000 tickets were a reminder … of how wonderful it can be to ask for help and watch a community come together, and this really was the nicest the internet has ever been to me,” he said in a video posted to social media platform TikTok.

“I’m grateful to each one of you who bought a ticket, and I’m really sorry.”

© 2025 The Canadian Press

