Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Some Ontario beaches deemed unsafe for swimming as heat wave continues

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2025 3:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Southwestern Ontario blasted with another heat wave'
Southwestern Ontario blasted with another heat wave
WATCH: Southwestern Ontario blasted with another heat wave
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Some Ontario beaches have been deemed unsafe for swimming by public health authorities as a heat warning remains in effect for southern parts of the province.

Toronto Public Health is advising caution at the popular Centre Island beach on the Toronto Islands, after water samples showed elevated E.coli bacteria counts.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Meanwhile in Ottawa, E.coli counts at Mooney’s Bay Beach and Petrie East Bay are above the provincial threshold, according to data collected last week.

Ottawa Public Health transitioned this year to testing waters once a week, whereas Toronto Public Health continues to sample water from beaches on a daily basis.

Trending Now

A researcher at Ottawa’s Carleton University is currently testing the waters at five locations along the Rideau River to address knowledge gaps in water testing and safety.

The research suggests the river water is often cleaner than people think, and safer than many lakes.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices