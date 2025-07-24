Menu

National

Canada

Saskatchewan’s premier optimistic after talks at Council of Federation

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted July 24, 2025 11:03 am
Click to play video: 'Sask. Premier optimistic after talks at Council of Federation'
Sask. Premier optimistic after talks at Council of Federation
WATCH: New partnerships were made during the Council of Federation meeting, with Saskatchewan signing multiple memorandums of understanding with other provinces.
New partnerships were made during the Council of Federation meeting, with Saskatchewan signing multiple memorandums of understanding with other provinces advocating for cross-Canada trade.

Provincial affairs reporter Katherine Ludwig sat down with Premier Scott Moe in the video above to get his thoughts.

