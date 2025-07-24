Saskatchewan’s premier optimistic after talks at Council of Federation

New partnerships were made during the Council of Federation meeting, with Saskatchewan signing multiple memorandums of understanding with other provinces advocating for cross-Canada trade.
Provincial affairs reporter Katherine Ludwig sat down with Premier Scott Moe in the video above to get his thoughts.
