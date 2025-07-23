Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP investigating assault by 3 unknown men in The Pas

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 23, 2025 2:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Crime stats in new police report encouraging, Manitoba justice minister says'
Crime stats in new police report encouraging, Manitoba justice minister says
RELATED: The 2024 Winnipeg Police crime report says violent crime is down for the first time in four years, with a 1.5 per cent drop in crimes including assault, sexual assault and robbery – May 7, 2025
Manitoba RCMP are hoping the public can help in their investigation into a seemingly random attack in The Pas Tuesday night.

Police said a 56-year-old man was walking home after 10 p.m., when he was attacked by three unknown men behind a business on Fischer Avenue.

The man was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

RCMP say they’re looking into whether any other businesses on Fischer Avenue captured surveillance footage that might help with the investigation, but they’re also reaching out to the public for information.

Anyone who was in the area or can otherwise help police is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Winnipeg cops arrest suspect in random Forks assault
