Manitoba RCMP investigating assault by 3 unknown men in The Pas

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP are hoping the public can help in their investigation into a seemingly random attack in The Pas Tuesday night.

Police said a 56-year-old man was walking home after 10 p.m., when he was attacked by three unknown men behind a business on Fischer Avenue.

The man was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

RCMP say they’re looking into whether any other businesses on Fischer Avenue captured surveillance footage that might help with the investigation, but they’re also reaching out to the public for information.

Anyone who was in the area or can otherwise help police is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.