More than 260K pools recalled in Canada after 9 kids die in U.S.

More than 260,000 above-ground swimming pools are being recalled in Canada from brands Bestway, Intex and Polygroup after reports that nine children drowned in the pools in the U.S.

The recall involves pools that are 48 inches (122 centimetres) or taller that have compression straps running along the outside of the structure as well as over vertical support legs.

According to Health Canada, the compression strap may create a foothold, allowing a child to access the pool, posing a drowning risk.

As of July 17, the agency says no incidents or injuries in Canada have been reported.

However, the companies have received three reports of incidents and nine reports of drownings in the U.S.

“CPSC believes that nine children between the ages of 22 months and 3 years old have drowned after gaining access to the pools via the footholds,” the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said in a statement.

The CPSC said the deaths occurred across six states between 2007 and 2022, and added that there were three reports of incidents in 2011 and 2012.

View image in full screen An image provided by Health Canada shows where compression straps are located on three models of above-ground pools that have been recalled. Health Canada

Three models of Bestway pools sold from 2008 to 2024, two models of Intex sold from 2003 to 2012 and four models of Polygroup sold from 2006 to 2025 are under recall.

Approximately 266,000 units of the affected pools were sold in Canada, with about five million in the U.S.

The CPSC says the pool brand names and model numbers are printed on the pool liner on the outside of the pool.

Those who own one of the models should contact Bestway, Intex or Polygroup to request a repair kit.

Customers are advised to ensure children cannot access the pool unattended or to drain the pool until the repair can be installed.