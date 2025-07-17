Moe to urge premiers to join New West Partnership Trade Agreement

Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe is expected to urge his provincial counterparts to join the New West Partnership Trade Agreement on Thursday.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Moe will be speaking in Saskatoon, making an announcement that’s anticipated to focus on strengthening internal trade and promoting economic cooperation across provinces.
Trending Now
The premier is expected to begin delivering his remarks at 11:00 a.m. local time. You can watch the event live at the top of this story.
- VISP aimed to curb vaccine injury lawsuits. Now, people are suing in 3 provinces
- Maurene Comey fired: Epstein case prosecutor, ex-FBI head’s daughter dropped by DOJ
- Ford, Carney governments told to ‘do some homework’ on duties to First Nations
- Carney says he’s ‘here to listen’ to First Nations on major projects law
Comments