Politics

Moe to urge premiers to join New West Partnership Trade Agreement

By Pooja Misra Global News
Posted July 17, 2025 12:39 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
WATCH: Premier Scott Moe speaks in Saskatoon, urging premiers to join the New West Partnership Trade Agreement.
Saskatchewan premier Scott Moe is expected to urge his provincial counterparts to join the New West Partnership Trade Agreement on Thursday.

Moe will be speaking in Saskatoon, making an announcement that’s anticipated to focus on strengthening internal trade and promoting economic cooperation across provinces.

The premier is expected to begin delivering his remarks at 11:00 a.m. local time.  You can watch the event live at the top of this story.

