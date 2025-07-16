Menu

Canada

Montreal’s Trudeau airport to undergo $10-billion transformation over next decade

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 16, 2025 1:46 pm
1 min read
The Montreal-Trudeau International Airport and surrounding area is set to undergo a $10-billion transformation over the next decade.

The airport authority for the greater Montreal area says it has negotiated a $1-billion loan from the Canada Infrastructure Bank to support its plan for the city’s main air hub.

Aéroports de Montréal says renovations will increase capacity to handle the expected rise in passenger volume to 28 million by 2028 and up to 35 million by 2035.

Work includes a complete reconfiguration of the road network leading to the airport to reduce traffic, and the demolition of the multi-level parking garage for a new, larger parking facility.

The airport authority also plans to build a new building that will connect the terminal to the future light rail station, expected to be operational by 2027.

Aéroports de Montréal says other upgrades include more gates and a new satellite air bridge to connect to the terminal.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

