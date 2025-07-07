Cowichan Valley transit strikers reject mediator’s proposals

The union representing striking transit workers in the Cowichan Valley says its members have rejected a provincial mediator’s recommendations to end a five-month labour dispute.
Unifor says the dispute involves 44 striking transit operators, cleaners, and mechanics with Unifor Local 114 as well as HandyDART workers with Local 333-BC.
They have been on strike for more than 21 weeks.
The union says in a news release that the dispute centres on wage disparities between Transdev workers and other B.C. Transit employees, particularly in Victoria and Vancouver.
It says the union and the company had agreed to jointly apply to the labour minister for the appointment of a mediator in February.
Unifor says the mediator met with both sides on June 12, and issued its recommendations on June 30.
Transdev did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
