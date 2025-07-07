Cowichan Valley transit strikers reject mediator’s proposals

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The union representing striking transit workers in the Cowichan Valley says its members have rejected a provincial mediator’s recommendations to end a five-month labour dispute.

Unifor says the dispute involves 44 striking transit operators, cleaners, and mechanics with Unifor Local 114 as well as HandyDART workers with Local 333-BC.

They have been on strike for more than 21 weeks.

2:06 North Cowichan mailing address changes

The union says in a news release that the dispute centres on wage disparities between Transdev workers and other B.C. Transit employees, particularly in Victoria and Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

It says the union and the company had agreed to jointly apply to the labour minister for the appointment of a mediator in February.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Unifor says the mediator met with both sides on June 12, and issued its recommendations on June 30.

Transdev did not immediately respond to a request for comment.