Canada

Ontario plans to replace Hwy. 400 bridge for future widening to 10 lanes

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 4, 2025 12:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario added 134 km of lanes to Highway 401. Its key bottleneck didn’t get better'
Ontario added 134 km of lanes to Highway 401. Its key bottleneck didn’t get better
RELATED: Ontario added 134 kilometres of lanes to Highway 401. Its key bottleneck didn’t get better – Apr 26, 2025
Ontario is replacing a major bridge in Barrie as part of work to make it possible to widen Highway 400 to 10 lanes in the future.

On Friday, the province announced it was moving ahead with replacing the Dunlop Street bridge, which crosses Highway 400 as it curves through Barrie.

“Replacing the Dunlop Street bridge is a crucial step in widening Highway 400 near Barrie,” Ric Bresee, parliamentary assistant to the minister of transportation, said in a statement.

The bridge replacement will see the existing underpass at Highway 400 and Dunlop Street replaced with a new, taller concrete median barrier. Interchange ramps will also be modified.

The province estimates the project will create close to 500 jobs in construction.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

