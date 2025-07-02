Section of Banff National Park still closed to visitors 2 weeks after rock slide

See more sharing options

A section of a trail in Banff National Park remains closed to visitors two weeks after a rockfall killed two hikers and injured three more.

Parks Canada spokeswoman Amy Krause says an area around Bow Glacier Falls remains closed for a geotechnical assessment and adds there’s no estimated reopening date.

She says Parks Canada hasn’t heard of anyone violating the closure order but adds that those who do could be ticketed or arrested.

The agency says on its website that fines could be as high as $25,000.

The area has been closed since June 19 after a rock slide along the popular hiking trail near the falls killed a Calgary woman and a man from B.C.

Officials have said nothing could have prevented or predicted the slide as it was the result of geological forces common in mountainous areas.