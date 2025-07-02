Menu

Canada

Section of Banff National Park still closed to visitors 2 weeks after rock slide

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 2, 2025 5:22 pm
1 min read
A closed sign blocks the trail to Bow Glacier Falls north of Lake Louise, Alta., in Banff National Park on Friday, June 20, 2025. View image in full screen
A closed sign blocks the trail to Bow Glacier Falls north of Lake Louise, Alta., in Banff National Park on Friday, June 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
A section of a trail in Banff National Park remains closed to visitors two weeks after a rockfall killed two hikers and injured three more.

Parks Canada spokeswoman Amy Krause says an area around Bow Glacier Falls remains closed for a geotechnical assessment and adds there’s no estimated reopening date.

She says Parks Canada hasn’t heard of anyone violating the closure order but adds that those who do could be ticketed or arrested.

The agency says on its website that fines could be as high as $25,000.

The area has been closed since June 19 after a rock slide along the popular hiking trail near the falls killed a Calgary woman and a man from B.C.

Officials have said nothing could have prevented or predicted the slide as it was the result of geological forces common in mountainous areas.

Click to play video: 'Banff rock slide survivor tells her story'
Banff rock slide survivor tells her story
© 2025 The Canadian Press

