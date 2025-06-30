Menu

Environment

‘This is the worst that I can remember,’ southern Saskatchewan RMs declare drought emergency

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted June 30, 2025 7:06 pm
1 min read
Southern Saskatchewan RMs declare drought emergency
Four southern Saskatchewan rural municipalities have declared a drought emergency, as parts of the province see little to no rain this summer.

Get daily National news

The RMs of Big Stick, Maple Creek, Enterprise and Fox Valley all declared a state of emergency this month.

As Global’s Nicole Healey explains, in the video above, the RMs are calling for crop insurance programs to be updated to support farmers who have been losing money for the ninth year in a row.

