U.S. News

Trump admin sues Los Angeles, claims it’s hindering immigration enforcement

By Christopher Weber The Associated Press
Posted June 30, 2025 5:54 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump celebrates ‘big win’ as US court rules he can keep National Guard in LA'
Trump celebrates ‘big win’ as US court rules he can keep National Guard in LA
RELATED: Trump celebrates 'big win' as US court rules he can keep National Guard in LA – Jun 20, 2025
U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration filed suit Monday against Los Angeles, claiming the city is obstructing the enforcement of immigration laws and creating a lawless environment with its sanctuary policies that bar local police from sharing information on people without legal status.

The lawsuit in U.S. District Court says Los Angeles’ “ sanctuary city” ordinance hinders White House efforts to crack down on what it calls a “crisis of illegal immigration.”

It is the latest in a string of lawsuits against so-called sanctuary jurisdictions — including New York, New Jersey and Colorado — that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The Los Angeles policy bars city resources from being used for immigration enforcement. The court filing calls the city ordinance “illegal” and asks that it be blocked from being enforced.

Chad Mizelle, chief of staff for U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, said in announcing the latest lawsuit that the administration will not tolerate any interference with the federal government’s crackdown.

“We will keep enforcing federal immigration law in Los Angeles, whether or not the city’s government or residents agree with it,” Mizelle said in a social media post on the platform X.

Click to play video: '‘These aren’t the criminals’: L.A. mayor urges Trump administration to stop ICE raids'
‘These aren’t the criminals’: L.A. mayor urges Trump administration to stop ICE raids

Messages seeking comment on the lawsuit were sent to the offices of Mayor Karen Bass and City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto.

Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez, a co-author of the Los Angeles sanctuary law, said Monday that the city would do everything in its power to protect its residents.

He said in a statement that “Trump is tearing families apart” and trying to force cities and towns across the country to help him carry out his agenda.

“We refuse to stand by and let Donald Trump deport innocent families,” he added.

The Los Angeles lawsuit claims Trump “won the presidential election on a platform of deporting the millions of illegal immigrants.” Over the past three weeks, immigration agents have swarmed Southern California, arresting hundreds of people and prompting protests.

Tens of thousands of people participated in rallies over immigration raids and the subsequent deployment of the National Guard and Marines. Los Angeles police have arrested over 100 people on various charges from throwing rocks at federal officers to setting fire to Waymo cars equipped with self-driving technology.

“The practical upshot of Los Angeles’ refusal to cooperate with federal immigration authorities has, since June 6, 2025, been lawlessness, rioting, looting, and vandalism,” the court filing says.

On June 18, the mayor lifted a curfew she had imposed a week earlier to prevent vandalism and break-ins during nighttime protests. The demonstrations had been largely concentrated in a few downtown blocks that are home to several federal and local government buildings.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

