Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

First Asia-bound LNG tanker docked in B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 30, 2025 2:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kitimat LNG plant could soon start exporting liquified natural gas'
Kitimat LNG plant could soon start exporting liquified natural gas
RELATED: Another major milestone for LNG Canada. The Kitimat-based company is one step closer to exporting its first batch of liquefied natural gas. Stewart Muir of Resource Works discusses what this means for Canada's reliance on the U.S. as an export destination.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A tanker that is set to carry Canada’s first cargoes of liquefied natural gas across the Pacific to Asian markets is docked at LNG Canada’s berth in Kitimat, B.C.

A spokesperson for the project says the GasLog Glasgow is being loaded with LNG produced in B.C.

British Columbia Coast Pilots say two of their members boarded the tanker at Triple Island and navigated the vessel on a 15-hour, nearly 300-kilometre journey to Kitimat.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

LNG is natural gas that has been chilled into a liquid state so that it can be transported in specialized marine vessels.

LNG Canada is a joint venture between Shell and four Asian partners and its first phase is expected to produce 14 million tonnes of gas a year.

Trending Now

It’s been billed by the federal government as the biggest private-sector investment in Canadian history — $40 billion between the port operation, the northeast B.C. gas fields supplying it and the pipeline in between.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices