First Asia-bound LNG tanker docked in B.C.

A tanker that is set to carry Canada’s first cargoes of liquefied natural gas across the Pacific to Asian markets is docked at LNG Canada’s berth in Kitimat, B.C.

A spokesperson for the project says the GasLog Glasgow is being loaded with LNG produced in B.C.

British Columbia Coast Pilots say two of their members boarded the tanker at Triple Island and navigated the vessel on a 15-hour, nearly 300-kilometre journey to Kitimat.

LNG is natural gas that has been chilled into a liquid state so that it can be transported in specialized marine vessels.

LNG Canada is a joint venture between Shell and four Asian partners and its first phase is expected to produce 14 million tonnes of gas a year.

It’s been billed by the federal government as the biggest private-sector investment in Canadian history — $40 billion between the port operation, the northeast B.C. gas fields supplying it and the pipeline in between.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2025.