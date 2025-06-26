Craving an Ikea meal? Company halving restaurant prices for some

Send this page to someone via email

Some customers heading to Ikea for its iconic meatballs and other food this summer will soon be able to save some money as it plans to halve the price of some of its restaurant meals on weekdays.

Ingka Group, Ikea’s biggest retailer, announced the change on Wednesday. In addition to prices being cut in half from Monday to Friday, children will also eat free.

“Food has always been very important for IKEA, and we wanted to enable even more people to enjoy our restaurant offer while exploring our home furnishing range,” said Tolga Oncu, Ingka retail manager at Ikea Retail.

The offer, however, varies depending on where you are, with different regions of the world seeing different levels of discounts.

What can Canadians get?

Ikea Canada told Global News that the 50 per cent decrease will only apply for “Ikea Family” members, those signed up to the company’s free loyalty program.

It will be in effect from July 10 until the end of August in Canada and apply to select main dishes.

According to a spokesperson, kids will eat free but the Canadian offer will only apply on Wednesdays, with the purchase of an adult meal required.

Those who purchase a meal during the qualifying dates and times will also receive a coupon to shop at the store, though it must be used the same day.

The coupon will allow for either $25 off a purchase of $75 or more, or $35 off a purchase of $120 or more, the company said.

The company says that with hundreds of millions of guests visiting Ikea restaurants, its aim is to give people the ability to “stretch their budgets, nourish their families, and find a little more joy.”

According to a press release, the change in food costs will apply to restaurants in Canada, the U.K., Sweden, China, Denmark, Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, South Korea and Switzerland.

In France’s case, the company said a voucher of five euros (C$8) will be given to customers for shopping at the store.

The company said it’s also “refreshing” its food offerings with new dishes inspired by Asian flavours as well as launching its “very first falafel.”

“Securing the lowest possible price for our products is always our utmost goal,” Oncu said.