U.S. News

Man opens fire outside Michigan church, is shot and killed by security staff

By Paul Sancya and Holly Ramer The Associated Press
Posted June 23, 2025 3:52 pm
2 min read
Police say two security guards at a church outside Detroit, Michigan on Sunday morning. One person was injured, and the gunman was killed. Police say the suspect's mother was a church member.
A man who opened fire outside a Michigan church filled with worshippers on Sunday was struck by a vehicle and then fatally shot by security staff who averted a potential mass shooting, police said.

Churchgoers attending a morning service at CrossPointe Community Church in Wayne spotted the gunman driving recklessly and then saw him exit his car wearing a tactical vest and carrying a rifle and a handgun, police Chief Ryan Strong said at an evening news conference.

The man began firing as he approached the church, striking one person in the leg.

Police later identified him as Brian Anthony Browning. His mother attended the church occasionally, but was not there at the time of the shooting, Pastor Bobby Kelly said, adding that he recalled seeing Browning at a service late last year.

Click to play video: 'Houston church shooting: Police identify shooter as 36-year-old Genesse Moreno'
Houston church shooting: Police identify shooter as 36-year-old Genesse Moreno
“He first came when his mother invited him, and I met him,” Kelly said. “He seemed to really have some thoughts that were not threatening or anything like that, but he definitely had some thoughts as far as hearing from God,” he said.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

“A parishioner struck the gunman with his vehicle as the gunman shot the vehicle repeatedly,” Strong told reporters. “At least two staff members shot the gunman, causing the fatal wounds.”

His motive remains unclear, but it appears he was suffering from a mental health crisis, Strong said.

The shooting occurred around 11 a.m. on Sunday in Wayne, a city of about 17,000 people located about 25 miles (40 kilometres) west of Detroit.

Trending Now

The person who was shot in the leg was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the chief said. Nobody else was hurt.

Strong said a church member ran the suspect over with his pickup truck, giving security staff time to shoot him.

“We are grateful for the heroic actions of the church’s staff members, who undoubtedly saved many lives and prevented a large-scale mass shooting,” the chief said.

About 150 people were inside the church at the time. The church’s website says it hosts a worship service on Sundays at 10:45 a.m.

Worshipper Wendy Bodin said she heard a loud “boom,” and when she looked outside, she saw a man sprawled out on the grass in front of the church. “I thought he got hit or crashed his car or was hurt,” Bodin told WXYZ-TV. “And another lady saw and pointed to me and said, ‘Oh my, call 911!’”

Wayne Police Deputy Chief Finley Carter III said hours later that it was too early to know a motive. FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino tweeted that bureau “leadership and support teams” were at the scene and helping with the investigation.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

