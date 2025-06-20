Last ‘wildfire of note’ downgraded in B.C. amid blast of damp weather

Send this page to someone via email

A recent soaking of rain in northeastern British Columbia has helped to remove the one remaining fire out of the so-called wildfire of note category, although the Summit Lake blaze is still labelled as burning out of control.

Two other wildfires of note, meaning they are highly visible or a threat to communities, were also taken off that list this week.

The Kiskatinaw River fire and the Pocket Knife Creek wildfire, were also both downgraded after being deemed “held.”

1:52 B.C. wildfire risk reduction report calls on increase in prevention measures

The BC Wildfire Service has said up to 100 millimetres of rain in some areas has significantly reduced wildfire activity and more wet weather is in the forecast.

That area in northeastern B.C. has had repeated years of drought and the most recent drought map puts the level at three on a scale of five, which means conditions are still severely dry.

There are about 80 fires currently burning in B.C., most of which are in the northeast and more than 80 per cent are believed to have been caused by lightning.