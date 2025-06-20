Menu

Video link
Headline link
Last ‘wildfire of note’ downgraded in B.C. amid blast of damp weather

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted June 20, 2025 5:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C.’s 2025 wildfire season forecast'
B.C.’s 2025 wildfire season forecast
RELATED: B.C. is bracing for a busy wildfire season with intense, challenging conditions. Mathieu Bourbonnais of the UBC Centre for Wildfire Coexistence discusses the summer fire forecast, and some of the strategies that go into managing the wildfire risk. – Jun 10, 2025
A recent soaking of rain in northeastern British Columbia has helped to remove the one remaining fire out of the so-called wildfire of note category, although the Summit Lake blaze is still labelled as burning out of control.

Two other wildfires of note, meaning they are highly visible or a threat to communities, were also taken off that list this week.

The Kiskatinaw River fire and the Pocket Knife Creek wildfire, were also both downgraded after being deemed “held.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. wildfire risk reduction report calls on increase in prevention measures'
B.C. wildfire risk reduction report calls on increase in prevention measures
The BC Wildfire Service has said up to 100 millimetres of rain in some areas has significantly reduced wildfire activity and more wet weather is in the forecast.

That area in northeastern B.C. has had repeated years of drought and the most recent drought map puts the level at three on a scale of five, which means conditions are still severely dry.

There are about 80 fires currently burning in B.C., most of which are in the northeast and more than 80 per cent are believed to have been caused by lightning.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

