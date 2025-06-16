Saskatchewan premier says he can ‘get behind’ Ottawa’s energy superpower vision

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he can truly get behind some of the statements Prime Minister Mark Carney has made about making Canada an energy superpower.

Moe says he can hardly be called a member of the “Liberal booster club” and it’s unusual for him to express support for that political stripe.

But he says Carney’s talk about moving forward nation-building projects to get Canadian resources to new markets is encouraging, though it must be backed up with action — and soon.

3:02 Carney calls for energy partnerships to make Canada a global superpower

Moe was speaking alongside Alberta Premier Danielle Smith at an event hosted by Enserva, an energy services industry advocacy group.

The theme of the talk was the ambitions both Prairie provinces have to double their respective oil and gas production.

Moe touted the idea of a “port-to-port corridor,” through which energy and other products could travel to the northwest coast of British Columbia for export to Asia and to Hudson Bay for export to Europe.