Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Saskatchewan premier says he can ‘get behind’ Ottawa’s energy superpower vision

By Lauren Krugel The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2025 4:24 pm
1 min read
During a public appearance in Calgary on Monday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe expressed his encouragement over recent statements made by Prime Minister Mark Carney about making Canada an energy superpower. View image in full screen
During a public appearance in Calgary on Monday, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe expressed his encouragement over recent statements made by Prime Minister Mark Carney about making Canada an energy superpower. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he can truly get behind some of the statements Prime Minister Mark Carney has made about making Canada an energy superpower.

Moe says he can hardly be called a member of the “Liberal booster club” and it’s unusual for him to express support for that political stripe.

But he says Carney’s talk about moving forward nation-building projects to get Canadian resources to new markets is encouraging, though it must be backed up with action — and soon.

Click to play video: 'Carney calls for energy partnerships to make Canada a global superpower'
Carney calls for energy partnerships to make Canada a global superpower

Moe was speaking alongside Alberta Premier Danielle Smith at an event hosted by Enserva, an energy services industry advocacy group.

Story continues below advertisement

The theme of the talk was the ambitions both Prairie provinces have to double their respective oil and gas production.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Moe touted the idea of a “port-to-port corridor,” through which energy and other products could travel to the northwest coast of British Columbia for export to Asia and to Hudson Bay for export to Europe.

Click to play video: 'Canada explores energy projects that would boost security and the economy'
Canada explores energy projects that would boost security and the economy
Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices