McDavid, Crosby named to men’s hockey roster for 2026 Milan Olympics

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid was among the headliners as Hockey Canada named the first six players to its preliminary men’s hockey roster for the Milan Olympics next year.

McDavid was joined on the early list by forward Nathan MacKinnon and defenceman Cale Makar of the Colorado Avalanche, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point and Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart.

“We are excited to announce the first six players who will represent Canada at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games next February, as these are six world-class players and leaders that are deserving of this recognition,” general manager Doug Armstrong said Monday in a statement.

“Sidney, Nathan, Cale, Connor, Brayden and Sam provide a strong foundation for a successful team and have been proven winners at all levels of their professional and international careers, and we look forward to all six being key contributors to our team as we look to accomplish our goal of winning Olympic gold.”

The rest of the roster will be finalized early next year. The 12-country tournament begins Feb. 11, 2026.

It will be the first time that NHL players participate in the Olympics since 2014 in Sochi, Russia. Canada defeated Sweden in the gold-medal game that year.

Early roster announcements were also used ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament earlier this year.

McDavid scored the overtime winner to give Canada a 3-2 victory over the United States in the championship game in Boston. The event marked the first best-on-best competition since the World Cup of Hockey in 2016.

Crosby is a two-time Olympic champion who helped Canada win gold in Sochi and at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

MacKinnon, Makar, McDavid, Point and Reinhart will make their Olympic debuts in Milan. All six players were on the Canadian team at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Reinhart, who has helped the defending champion Panthers take a 3-2 lead over the Oilers in the Stanley Cup final, said it was “incredible” to wear Canada colours at that event in February.

“When you’re growing up when you’re watching as a kid, it’s Stanley Cup finals and it’s Team Canada,” he said Monday morning in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., shortly before the Olympic announcement was made.

“Those are the two things that you dream about playing for. To have that opportunity is pretty exciting.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Those are the two things that you dream about playing for. To have that opportunity is pretty exciting."

The main venue for the 12-day Olympic tournament will be the new 14,000-seat Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena. The secondary venue will be the 5,700-seat Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena.

Canada is in Group A with Czechia, Switzerland and France.

Group B includes Finland, Sweden, Slovakia and host Italy. Group C has the United States, Germany, Latvia, and Denmark.

— With files from Canadian Press hockey writer Joshua Clipperton in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.