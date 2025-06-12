Federal government to cut short study of bill to speed up resource project approvals

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government is defending its plans to push its internal trade and major projects bill through the House of Commons next week at a rapid clip.

Critics claim the move will evade much-needed scrutiny of a bill that would give cabinet sweeping powers to quickly approve selected major natural resource projects, such as oil pipelines.

Government House leader Steven MacKinnon has put a motion on notice that would push the bill through the House of Commons by the end of next week at an unusually swift pace — leaving just one day to hear from civil society groups, stakeholders and experts.

View image in full screen Steve MacKinnon, Minister of Labour and Seniors rises during Question Period in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

When asked about the timeline at a press conference Thursday, Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson said the legislation needs to pass quickly to shore up an economy being undermined by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

“We have a trade war that is affecting sector after sector after sector. Canadians’ jobs are at risk. Canadians’ livelihoods are at risk. And quite frankly, the prosperity of the country is at risk,” Hodgson said.

“It is important that we start moving or we will find ourselves in an increasingly difficult situation from an economic perspective.”

But NDP MP Leah Gazan said before question period Thursday that the bill isn’t going to build the economy out because it will trigger a series of court challenges. She called on the government to extend the study timeframe.

“I’m calling on the prime minister to slow it down, to not rush a bill that has this much consequence through in five days,” she said.

“It’s irresponsible. We’re in a crisis and this bill is going to make it worse.”

The legislation also looks to break down internal trade barriers and make it easier for workers to take jobs in other provinces.

MacKinnon rejected a call from the Bloc Québécois this week to split the landmark legislation in two — so the House could speed through the less contentious internal trade provisions while putting the controversial major projects portion under the microscope.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has vowed repeatedly to eliminate interprovincial trade barriers by Canada Day, 19 days from now.

The House is currently scheduled to rise on June 20.