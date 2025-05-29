Menu

Video link
Headline link
Consumer

Victoria’s Secret website down as it deals with a ‘security incident’

By Ari Rabinovitch Global News
Posted May 29, 2025 10:52 am
1 min read
FILE - This Feb. 24, 2021 file photo shows the entrance to a Victoria's Secret store at a shopping mall in Pittsburgh. View image in full screen
FILE - This Feb. 24, 2021 file photo shows the entrance to a Victoria's Secret store at a shopping mall in Pittsburgh. AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File
The website of Victoria’s Secret and PINK is down due to an apparent security incident, according to a statement from the company.

Some in-store services are also shut down as a precaution, while physical stores remain open, according to a notice to customers online.

In a statement to Global News, a spokesperson for Victoria’s Secret said the company has “identified and are taking steps to address a security incident.”

“We immediately enacted our response protocols, third-party experts are engaged, and we took down our website and some in store services as a precaution. We are working to quickly and securely restore operations. We continue to serve customers in our Victoria’s Secret and PINK stores,” the company said.

Victoria’s Secret has not confirmed to Global News if any user data was compromised, including that of Canadian customers.

Attempting to visit the company’s website, including its PINK brand, is currently not possible as of Thursday morning.

The homepage features a plain pink screen with a statement to customers reading: “Valued customer, we identified and are taking steps to address a security incident. We have taken down our website and some in store services as a precaution. Our team is working around the clock to fully restore operations. We appreciate your patience during this process. In the meantime, our Victoria’s Secret and PINK stores remain open and we look forward to serving you.”

Victoria’s Secret and PINK have approximately 1,350 stores combined in 70 countries and more than 30,000 employees, according to the company, and its stock is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

As of Thursday morning, shares of Victoria’s Secret were down by four per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

