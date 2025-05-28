B.C. minimum wage to rise by 45 cents on June 1

See more sharing options

British Columbia’s Labour Ministry says the province’s lowest-paid workers are getting a pay bump as of Sunday.

It says the minimum wage will increase from $17.40 to $17.85 an hour.

The ministry says the 2.6 per cent increase also applies to pay rates for resident caretakers, live-in home-support workers, live-in camp leaders and app-based delivery and ride-hail services workers.

The government says it has made regular, gradual increases to the minimum wage to provide certainty for workers and predictability for businesses.

It says this is the fourth year of the government’s ongoing commitment to tie annual minimum-wage increases to inflation.

The ministry also noted that hand harvesters will see the 2.6 per cent pay jump on Dec. 31 instead of June 1 to ensure crop producers don’t need to make the change in the middle of the harvesting season.

It cites Statistics Canada data saying there were about 130,000 workers in B.C. who earned minimum wage or less in 2024.