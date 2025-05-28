Menu

B.C. minimum wage to rise by 45 cents on June 1

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2025 2:33 pm
1 min read
B.C. raising minimum wage to $17.85 per hour
B.C.'s lowest paid workers will be getting a raise on June 1, 2025. The province's general minimum wage will go up by 2.6 per cent to $17.85 per hour – Feb 14, 2025
British Columbia’s Labour Ministry says the province’s lowest-paid workers are getting a pay bump as of Sunday.

It says the minimum wage will increase from $17.40 to $17.85 an hour.

The ministry says the 2.6 per cent increase also applies to pay rates for resident caretakers, live-in home-support workers, live-in camp leaders and app-based delivery and ride-hail services workers.

The government says it has made regular, gradual increases to the minimum wage to provide certainty for workers and predictability for businesses.

It says this is the fourth year of the government’s ongoing commitment to tie annual minimum-wage increases to inflation.

The ministry also noted that hand harvesters will see the 2.6 per cent pay jump on Dec. 31 instead of June 1 to ensure crop producers don’t need to make the change in the middle of the harvesting season.

It cites Statistics Canada data saying there were about 130,000 workers in B.C. who earned minimum wage or less in 2024.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

