‘Era of trust’ is over if fast-track bills pass, Tsartlip chief warns Eby

A First Nations leader said the “era of trust” with the government of B.C. Premier David Eby is over if two bills responding to American tariffs pass this week.

Chief Don Tom of the Tsartlip First Nation in Greater Victoria said First Nations will do everything in their legal power to kill bills 14 and 15, adding that First Nations will remember the actions of the government at the next election.

Tom said at a protest in downtown Victoria steps away from the legislature that this won’t just apply to the Premier himself, but every MLA who votes for the bills.

“It’s the people who care about the environment, and the well-being of British Columbia, who voted for the B.C. NDP,” Tom said.

“(We) are going to remember the next election, where they stood on issues and how they used their power and what they used their power for.”

The government says Bill 15 is needed to speed up public and private infrastructure projects in the face of tariff threats from the United States, while Bill 14 would streamline permitting for renewable energy projects, such as wind farms.

First Nations want the bills withdrawn or revised, saying they undermine environmental standards and the constitutional rights of consultation for First Nations.

It has also been opposed by the Union of B.C. Municipalities and other critics.

Tom, who attended a meeting between Eby and the First Nations Leadership Council this month, said First Nations have “a good record in the court system” when it comes to protecting their constitutional rights for consultation.

Tom added that he has made these points to Eby himself, only to be met with “silence” or a “simple thank you,” but nothing to indicate a change in course.

“I don’t find them (meetings with government) beneficial,” he said. “They are just government telling us what they are going to do,” Tom said.

He added that he hopes that there are “still people within the caucus and within the cabinet that will say, ‘No, this isn’t right’ and I’m calling on these individuals to say, ‘No, this isn’t right.'”

The government wants both Bill 14 and Bill 15 to pass Wednesday after invoking closure on the bills.