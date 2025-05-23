Menu

Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign quarterback Zach Collaros to a one-year extension

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2025 3:30 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed star quarterback Zach Collaros to a one-year contract extension through the 2026 season, the CFL club announced Friday.

Collaros, who is entering his sixth season in Winnipeg, has helped the Bombers reach five straight Grey Cup finals, with victories in 2019 and 2021.

Collaros, who was named the league’s outstanding player in 2021 and ’22, threw for a career-best 4,336 yards with 17 touchdowns in 2024, though he also tied a career high with 15 interceptions.

Since his arrival at the 2019 trade deadline, the Blue Bombers are 57-18, including playoffs, in games in which he has started.

Collaros has suited up for 158 career CFL games with Toronto (2012-13), Hamilton (2014-17), Saskatchewan (2018-19) and Winnipeg. His 32,935 career passing yards rank 17th in CFL history, and his next passing touchdown will be the 200th of his career.

Winnipeg kicks off its pre-season Saturday against visiting Saskatchewan.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

