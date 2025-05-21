Menu

U.S. News

U.S. accepts Qatar gift of Boeing jet for Air Force One use: Pentagon

By Lolita C. Baldor The Associated Press
Posted May 21, 2025 2:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump poised to accept $400M luxury jet from Qatar'
Trump poised to accept $400M luxury jet from Qatar
RELATED: Trump poised to accept $400M luxury jet from Qatar – May 12, 2025
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has accepted a gifted Boeing 747 aircraft from Qatar for President Donald Trump to use as Air Force One, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

The Defense Department will “work to ensure proper security measures” on the aircraft to make it safe for use by the president, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said. He added that the plane was accepted “in accordance with all federal rules and regulations.”

Trump has defended the gift, which came up during his recent Middle East trip, as a way to save tax dollars.

Click to play video: 'Some Republicans criticize Trump over Qatar’s luxury jet offer'
Some Republicans criticize Trump over Qatar’s luxury jet offer

“Why should our military, and therefore our taxpayers, be forced to pay hundreds of millions of Dollars when they can get it for FREE,” Trump posted on his social media site during the trip.

Others, however, have raised concerns about the aircraft being a violation of the Constitution’s prohibition on foreign gifts. They also have noted the need to retrofit the plane to meet security requirements, which would be costly and take time.

Trump was asked about the move Wednesday while he was meeting in the Oval Office with South Africa’s president. “They are giving the United States Air Force a jet,” Trump said.

The Republican president has presented no national security imperative for a swift upgrade rather than waiting for Boeing to finish new Air Force One jets that have been in the works for years.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

