Consumer

Shopify to lean more on AI with tools to create online stores, shopping assistants

By Tara Deschamps The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2025 11:00 am
3 min read
A sign is seen outside the Shopify headquarters in Ottawa, Tuesday September 1, 2020. View image in full screen
A sign is seen outside the Shopify headquarters in Ottawa, Tuesday September 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Shopify Inc.’s latest round of product developments are leaning on artificial intelligence to help merchants and developers create everything from online stores to shopping assistants.

The technology figures into many of the 150 product launches or enhancements the e-commerce software company announced Wednesday through its semi-annual Editions showcase.

Shopify said the updates are part of a “broader shift” it’s making toward “declarative commerce, where business owners simply express their goals, and AI handles the rest, freeing entrepreneurs to focus on creativity and growth rather than technical complexity.”

Some of the buzziest changes target Sidekick, a tool it debuted in 2023 for some merchant customers to ask questions about their business operations.

With the chatbot now equipped with advanced reasoning capabilities, Shopify’s vice-president of product Vanessa Lee says merchants can turn to Sidekick with more practical questions like, “My sales dropped last month – what caused that?”

Sidekick will then trawl through the store’s analytics, including sales figures, order history, product performance and customer purchase patterns. From there, it will calculate things like sales declines and revenue comparisons over specific time frames and can offer breakdowns based on specific geographies, customer segments or sales channels.

Lee said the idea is to produce data that points to exactly what is going wrong, so merchants can determine how to turn things around.

If the merchant thinks discounts or marketing campaigns is the answer, Sidekick can guide them through the process. If they want to sell across borders or target new customer segments, the tool is capable of setting them up for that as well.

Sidekick, which is being upgraded to support voice chat and screen sharing, can also come in handy when merchants need art. The tool now has image generation capabilities, allowing users to type in a description of a photo they want to create and within moments, be sent that image back.

In addition to Sidekick, Shopify is also deploying AI within its other software, so merchants can input a few descriptive keywords to instantly design online stores and all the images and text that go with them.

Developers, who make their money selling tools that plug into Shopify’s software, will also see a boost from AI.

They will now be able to develop AI-powered shopping assistants with real-time access to Shopify data. The capability is being built on Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol, an open standard for connecting AI assistants to the systems where data lives.

In Shopify’s case, developers will be able to use third-party AI agents to seamlessly search product catalogs, manage carts, access customer orders and retrieve accurate store policies, to personalize conversations assistants have with customers.

The AI updates come a month after Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke told staff AI is a “fundamental expectation” for all employees and will be embedded into everything from performance reviews to product development.

Away from AI, Shopify said it has redesigned its point-of-sale app to make workflows more intuitive and upgraded its payments platform so merchants can use a single store to sell from multiple business entities globally.

The payments update removes the burden of duplicative admin systems and will help merchants accept more than 130 currencies and settle in up to eight, so they can minimize foreign exchange fees on payouts, refunds, chargebacks and supplier payments.

 

© 2025 The Canadian Press

