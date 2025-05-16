Menu

Canada

Global business leaders gather in Canada to chart path through trade war

By Craig Lord The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2025 7:11 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Should Canada adopt new trade tactics?'
Should Canada adopt new trade tactics?
RELATED: Should Canada adopt new trade tactics?
Global business leaders and diplomats will converge on Ottawa today in an attempt to chart a path through the United States’ tariff war.

The B7 conference in the nation’s capital is a partner event to the G7 summit set for next month in Alberta.

This year’s conference is tackling trade uncertainty as U.S. President Donald Trump attempts to overturn the global trading order with his tariffs.

Among those speaking today in Ottawa are U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra and Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina who was Trump’s rival for the Republican presidential nomination.

Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Global stock markets surge as U.S. and China reach 90-day ‘breakthrough’ trade truce'
Business Matters: Global stock markets surge as U.S. and China reach 90-day ‘breakthrough’ trade truce

Attendees are also expected to talk about developing artificial intelligence responsibly and protecting supplies of critical minerals, two sectors where Canada is looking to build its presence.

The head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said ahead of today’s events that trade is the “foundation” of relationships among the G7 and urged stronger commercial ties within the group.

Stronger ties has been a recurring theme of conversations between Prime Minister Mark Carney and his international counterparts following his recent election win.

Carney spoke with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday, with the Prime Minister’s Office saying they discussed “building on the strong trade relationship between the two countries, grounded in the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement, and the imperative to strengthen their respective economies against future shocks.”

His office said in a statement that the leaders have tasked senior officials with finding ways to deepen bilateral relations.

Carney also spoke on Thursday with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, discussing trade and international security.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

