Saskatchewan Roughriders fan becomes volunteer historian

Like many in the province, Tom Fuzesy is a member of Riders Nation.

What sets Fuzesy apart, though, is his love for history. Stemming from a desire to learn more about the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ past, like when they played their first game and what was the first city they flew to, Fuzesy began uncovering other ‘firsts’ in Regina.

He now knows a wealth of the Queen City’s history — including when its first traffic light was installed and the day Regina’s first cross-country passenger flight landed.

Having this knowledge wasn’t good enough for Fuzesy, though, who decided to build a timeline called Regina’s Firsts for Heritage Regina. The timeline, accessible to the public, is continuously updated, giving Reginans a chance to learn more about both the big and small moments in their city’s history.

Watch the video above as Fuzesy walks reporter Marija Robinson through some of his favourite historic landmarks.