Video link
Headline link
Saskatchewan Roughriders fan becomes volunteer historian

By Marija Robinson Global News
Posted May 14, 2025 9:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Roughriders fan turns into urban historian'
Roughriders fan turns into urban historian
WATCH: Can being a Saskatchewan Roughriders fan turn you into an urban historian? That's the case for at least one member of Rider Nation, Tom Fuzesy, a Heritage Regina volunteer whose interest in the team's major moments triggered a passion for Regina's past.
Like many in the province, Tom Fuzesy is a member of Riders Nation.

What sets Fuzesy apart, though, is his love for history. Stemming from a desire to learn more about the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ past, like when they played their first game and what was the first city they flew to, Fuzesy began uncovering other ‘firsts’ in Regina.

He now knows a wealth of the Queen City’s history  — including when its first traffic light was installed and the day Regina’s first cross-country passenger flight landed.

Having this knowledge wasn’t good enough for Fuzesy, though, who decided to build a timeline called Regina’s Firsts for Heritage Regina. The timeline, accessible to the public, is continuously updated, giving Reginans a chance to learn more about both the big and small moments in their city’s history.

Watch the video above as Fuzesy walks reporter Marija Robinson through some of his favourite historic landmarks.

 

