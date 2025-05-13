Parkland-Sunoco deal comes amid fraught U.S.-Canada relations, resource nationalism

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa is weighing the proposed takeover of Calgary-based Parkland Corp. by American fuel distributor Sunoco LP at a time of fraught Canada-U. S. relations and amped-up resource nationalism.

The US$9.1-billion friendly deal announced last week is subject to a review under the Investment Canada Act, which considers whether it will be a net benefit to the country and any potential harm to national security.

“The timing of this acquisition, even though Parkland was soliciting offers, may be unlucky for them in that there will be, rightly or wrongly, more attention focused on it,” said Jennifer Quaid, who teaches corporate law at the University of Ottawa.

“It’s an American acquisition in a sector that we are paying a lot of attention to right now.”

View image in full screen A boat travels past the Parkland Burnaby Refinery on Burrard Inlet at sunset in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, April 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The flurry of tariff and annexation threats coming from Trump have intensified calls for Canada to develop its own resources and build infrastructure allowing access to markets outside of the United States.

Parkland sells fuel under the Ultramar, Chevron and Pioneer gas station brands in Canada and also owns a refinery in Burnaby, B.C.

View image in full screen The dowtown headquarters of Calgary-based Parkland Corp., that American fuel distributor Sunoco LP wants to acquire in a friendly takeover bid of $9.1 billion US. Global News

Ottawa recently announced updated national security guidelines under the Investment Canada Act to account for potential harms to Canada’s economic security. The government said it will consider the size of the Canadian business, its place in the innovation ecosystem and the impact on Canadian supply chains.

“As a result of a rapidly shifting trade environment, some Canadian businesses could see their valuations decline, making them susceptible to opportunistic or predatory investment behaviour by non-Canadians,” François-Philippe Champagne, then the minister of industry, wrote on X on March 5.

Champagne was sworn in as finance minister under the newly elected Liberal government on Tuesday, while Mélanie Joly is now in charge of the ministry overseeing the Investment Canada Act review.

The same day Ottawa announced the new Investment Canada Act guidelines, Parkland, under pressure from investors displeased with its recent performance, announced it would review options to boost shareholder returns, including putting itself up for sale.

Parkland shareholders are to vote on the Sunoco takeover, which comes with a 25 per cent premium, on June 24.

Parkland said Sunoco has committed to safeguarding Canadian jobs, retaining its Calgary head office and investing in Canada.

“Oil and gas arguably has always been important, but we haven’t been as preoccupied with oil and gas integration with the U.S. as we are maybe now. And so is some of that going to trickle into this analysis?” said Quaid.

View image in full screen Dallas, Tx based Sunoco, which calls itself “North America’s largest independent fuel distributor” has offered $9.1 billion in a friendly takeover attempt of Calgary based Parkland Corp. AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

Late last week, the union representing 150 workers at Parkland’s refinery in Burnaby, called on the federal and B.C. governments to secure binding commitments from Sunoco.

“This is not the time to hand over control of critical energy infrastructure to a foreign multinational, especially in the middle of a trade war,” said Unifor national president Lana Payne. “Unifor is sounding the alarm because energy security is national security, and we cannot afford to gamble with it.”

The refinery supplies nearly one-third of the region’s domestically supplied gasoline and jet fuel.

“The refinery is essential for the region’s fuel supply and provides good union jobs,” said Unifor western regional director Gavin McGarrigle. “British Columbians deserve solid, enforceable commitments that this refinery will be sustained through continued investment.”