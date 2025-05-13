Manitoba MP Rebecca Chartrand named to Prime Minister Carney’s new cabinet

Send this page to someone via email

The only Manitoban named to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new cabinet is a rookie MP representing the province’s far north.

Rebecca Chartrand has been named minister of northern and Arctic affairs, as well as minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency.

Chartrand was elected in Churchill-Keewatinook Aski last month, unseating longtime NDP MP Niki Ashton, who had represented the riding for more than a decade and a half.

Under the previous government, Winnipeg MP Terry Duguid served as a cabinet minister with a number of different portfolios, including environment and climate change, sport, and as minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada.

Duguid was re-elected in Winnipeg South — a riding he’s served for a decade — by a large margin in last month’s federal vote.