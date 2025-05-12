Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

Lethbridge honours mothers at Mountain View Cemetery

By Nakoda Thunderchief Global News
Posted May 12, 2025 10:39 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'A cherished Lethbridge tradition continued this Mother’s Day as free roses were offered to visitors at Mountain View Cemetery to honour their loved ones.'
A cherished Lethbridge tradition continued this Mother’s Day as free roses were offered to visitors at Mountain View Cemetery to honour their loved ones.
A heartfelt tradition bloomed once again this Mother’s Day at Mountain View Cemetery in Lethbridge.

The City’s Parks & Cemeteries team welcomed visitors with complimentary roses, a symbolic gesture that began in 2018 and has grown steadily since. The first 300 visitors were given a rose to honour their loved one; flowers were handed out near the cemetery office on Scenic Drive, on May 11 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Staff say the event is one of the cemetery’s busiest days, and for many, one of the most meaningful.

“It helps give people peace when they come in and have a little gift for their mum and to help remember the good times,” said Raeleen Sonnenberg.

With its growing popularity, the initiative continues to provide a moment of reflection, gratitude and community. A similar gesture will return on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 15.

