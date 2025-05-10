Menu

Judge orders limit in Mount Polley tailings dam deposits amid court challenge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 10, 2025 11:55 am
1 min read
B.C. First Nation fights expansion of Mount Polley mine
The Xatśūll First Nation has gone to court, trying to stop the expansion of a mine that was the site of one of the worst environmental disasters in B.C. history.
The Supreme Court in British Columbia has ordered that the Mount Polley mine limit the tailings it can deposit into its storage facility while a First Nation challenges an addition to the dam in court.

The court’s decision issued Thursday orders the Mount Polley Mining Corp. not to deposit mine tailings that would require the raising of the storage facility dam by four meters until July 1.

The B.C. government said it approved the addition of four metres on the dam to safely manage the spring runoff, adding that the project was reviewed by technical reviews, experts and in consultation with First Nations.

A similar storage site at the mine in B.C.’s Cariboo region collapsed in August 2014, spilling about 25 million cubic metres of water and tailings into nearby waterways in one of the worst environmental disasters in B.C.

The ruling comes after the Xatsull First Nation applied for an emergency injunction to stop the four-metre addition on the tailings dam while the court hears a judicial review of the construction’s approval by the provincial government.

The Xatsull First Nation says it welcomes the court’s decision and will argue during a hearing in June that the limiting of tailing deposits at Mount Polley should remain in place until the judicial review has been decided.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

