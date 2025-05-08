Saskatchewan veterinarians are drowning in appointments

Saskatchewan veterinarians are feeling overwhelmed, as the country continues to face a vet shortage.
Get weekly health news
Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Several vet clinics in the province have now stopped accepting walk-in appointments that are not emergencies.
Trending Now
As Global’s Nicole Healey explains in the video above, the demand for care outweighs the current vet capacity.
- Measles cases show signs of exponential growth in western Canada, say health experts
- If measles keeps spreading, Canada may lose 30-year elimination status: PHAC
- Canadian Blood Services plans to recruit 1 million donors over next 5 years
- WeightWatchers files for bankruptcy protection as weight-loss drugs dominate
Comments