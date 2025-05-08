Menu

Health

Saskatchewan veterinarians are drowning in appointments

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted May 8, 2025 8:09 pm
Saskatchewan veterinarians are feeling overwhelmed, as the country continues to face a vet shortage.

Several vet clinics in the province have now stopped accepting walk-in appointments that are not emergencies.

As Global’s Nicole Healey explains in the video above, the demand for care outweighs the current vet capacity.

