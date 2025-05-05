City of Winnipeg issues fire ban in midst of dry conditions

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

You’ll have to keep the bonfire covered for the next few weeks, as the City of Winnipeg has issued a fire ban beginning Monday and lasting until May 19.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

This means you won’t be able to have any open fires, or use backyard fire pits or fireworks, along with solid fuel-burning appliances like charcoal and wood burning barbecues.

Propane and gas barbecues and fire tables are permitted, but should be used with caution.

Those who violate the ban are subject to a $500 fine.