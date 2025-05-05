Menu

Fire

City of Winnipeg issues fire ban in midst of dry conditions

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted May 5, 2025 9:50 pm
1 min read
You’ll have to keep the bonfire covered for the next few weeks, as the City of Winnipeg has issued a fire ban beginning Monday and lasting until May 19.
This means you won’t be able to have any open fires, or use backyard fire pits or fireworks, along with solid fuel-burning appliances like charcoal and wood burning barbecues.

Propane and gas barbecues and fire tables are permitted, but should be used with caution.

Those who violate the ban are subject to a $500 fine.

